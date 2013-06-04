JASMINE ELLESSE

Fashion Illustrations

JASMINE ELLESSE
JASMINE ELLESSE
  • Save
Fashion Illustrations jas and co jasmiellesse jasmine ellesse sketches illustrations fashion illustrations jas co
Download color palette

I've recently had the pleasure of being commissioned to complete a set of fashion illustrations for a couple of really nice ladies. Hope to be able to share more about the project soon!

JASMINE ELLESSE
JASMINE ELLESSE

More by JASMINE ELLESSE

View profile
    • Like