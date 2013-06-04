Sam Dunn

sp-eye-ral

Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
  • Save
sp-eye-ral illustration pattern eye leaves spiral autumn eyeball
Download color palette

Working on some album artwork which is currently keeping me busy,
Can't show that stuff yet but here's a little fun pattern I made.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

More by Sam Dunn

View profile
    • Like