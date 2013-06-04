JASMINE ELLESSE

Mia Moriguchi – Beauty Stylist :: Final Logo Concept

mia moriguchi beauty stylist logo design
Final logo concept for Mia Moriguchi, a fabulous beauty stylist in Hawaii!

