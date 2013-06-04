Charlie Wagers

Charlie Wagers
Charlie Wagers
Accordion mewithoutyou gig poster accordion texture illustration
New gig-poster for a mewithoutYou show this month. It's been nice to break away from their usual antique-woodcut style imagery.

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Charlie Wagers
Charlie Wagers

