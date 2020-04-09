Juana Zeta

Burle Marx Editorial

vector minimal logo illustration branding design exhibition poster design magazine museum city branding typography graphic design poster editorial design editorial
This is part of an editorial piece of Roberto Burle Marx, a Brazilian landscape architect who designed many of Brasilia's open spaces.
This is part of a bigger project, the rebrading of the city of Brasília, my thesis in university.

