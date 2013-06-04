Mark Peck 👻

Start of a security icon set

Mark Peck 👻
Mark Peck 👻
Hire Me
  • Save
Start of a security icon set icon icons icon set
Download color palette

Deleted the last post to show this set... messing around with this style. Thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Mark Peck 👻
Mark Peck 👻
Lead Product Designer at Catalog
Hire Me

More by Mark Peck 👻

View profile
    • Like