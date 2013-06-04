Rafal Leszczynski

Pidaro pidaro behance rafal leszczynski poland sosnowiec logo logotype branding icon
Logotype for Pidaro Comapny specializing in work at heights.

http://bit.ly/YNN2D7

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
