Featured on Hook & Irons Blog

Featured on Hook & Irons Blog blog qr embed woodtype hfj
My K Tool Design hit the store at Hook and Irons website. The fine gentlemen at H x I also wrote a great blog entry about the design process and the connection to the traditions and history of the US fire service. Check it out! (http://bit.ly/15zlANZ if the QR doesnt work for some folks.)

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
