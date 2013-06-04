Rafal Leszczynski

Hello Dribbblers !
And THANK YOU @Nick for Invite !!

This Is a self-initiated project presents the idea of ​​the creative agency’s name and its initial visualization. (below)

Please take a look at the full project @Behance:
http://bit.ly/ZGYYJG

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
