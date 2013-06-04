Thrive Web Themes

Jeff Miller

Series of six themes designed for Thrive, a new platform for branded church communication. Themes include web, mobile, email, social, and print designs.

See more on my blog at http://hellothisisjeff.com/building-a-brand-the-product/

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
