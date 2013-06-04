Juana Merlo

Nanotechnology Science, Work Small, Think Big

Juana Merlo
Juana Merlo
  • Save
Nanotechnology Science, Work Small, Think Big design art direction campaign science
Download color palette

I like this one because the background image that seems to be a cool 80s-like pattern is actually nano technology photography.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Juana Merlo
Juana Merlo

More by Juana Merlo

View profile
    • Like