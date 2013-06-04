Sorin Jurcut

Quix - final logo

Quix - final logo
Finalized the logo. Changed the font with something edgier and it looks somewhat better. Think I'm going to stick with this one.

Stuck and used ! You can like the official quix page here (still using the old visualsense adress):
https://www.facebook.com/visualsensetm

A video of the website which is work in progress is right there !

Final Quix
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
