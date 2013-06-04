Kyle Follett

Icon Set

Kyle Follett
Kyle Follett
  • Save
Icon Set icons
Download color palette

Icon set for site I'm working on... few custom, some from font awesome & iStock. Left to Right Top to Bottom: Best fit, Project Health, Cloud Based, Employee Health, Quick Edits, Dashboard, Resolving Conflicts.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Kyle Follett
Kyle Follett

More by Kyle Follett

View profile
    • Like