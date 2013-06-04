Alberto Bernabe

Ninja Games Logo

Alberto Bernabe
Alberto Bernabe
  • Save
Ninja Games Logo agent asia blade branding cartoon logo design character child logo template creative danger eyes logo mark game community game developer gamer gaming hero identity illustrative logo indie game studio japan kid logotype mascot media ninja premium logo samurai security shuriken spy sword vector eps logo
Download color palette
Alberto Bernabe
Alberto Bernabe

More by Alberto Bernabe

View profile
    • Like