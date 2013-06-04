Kai Horan

Derby Days 2013- Kappa Kappa Gamma (Zeta Sigma)

Derby Days 2013- Kappa Kappa Gamma (Zeta Sigma)
I made this for my sister's to put as their profile picture during Derby Days week. After our week my friends at other schools showed me five different occurrences of other chapters riffing it alike what happened with the one I made last year. At least Derby Days is for a good cause.

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
