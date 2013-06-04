Steven Nijstad

Sonos iOS icon

Steven Nijstad
Steven Nijstad
Hire Me
  • Save
Sonos iOS icon sonos ios icon
Download color palette

I absolutely hate the current Sonos iOS icon (http://osx.wdfiles.com/local--files/icon:sonosjpg/sonosjpg.jpg)

Looking at the my Sonos system today I thought: I can do better!
So I came up with this icon. I hope all you Sonos users recognize it! ;)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Steven Nijstad
Steven Nijstad
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Steven Nijstad

View profile
    • Like