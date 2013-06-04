Antonas Deduchovas

Twosim cover art 3d illustration mixed media
My quick take on Boards of Canada's "Twoism" cover. Goal: experiment with new illustrating techniques.I made a base mesh in 3d that would resemble a paper cutout. Colours and additional details were added in Photoshop.

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
