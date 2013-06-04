Michael Spitz

MADE IN : V2

Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
  • Save
MADE IN : V2 custom type made in lost type typeface font print wood type lettering catchwords typography type
Download color palette

Last one down from this series. Good things coming soon...

38031c0a95844a2f9732b76d4c5a2de6
Rebound of
MADE IN
By Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Michael Spitz

View profile
    • Like