Eimantas Paškonis

ZVR_1.1

Eimantas Paškonis
Eimantas Paškonis
  • Save
ZVR_1.1 monogram logo mark square frame symbol
Download color palette

In fact an older version. This is more cool, but I fear not legible enough + it's for a law firm, free-form doesn't fit that much.

4634dcc34cbf97b75b16ad773273ae47
Rebound of
ZVR_1
By Eimantas Paškonis
View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Eimantas Paškonis
Eimantas Paškonis

More by Eimantas Paškonis

View profile
    • Like