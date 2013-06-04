Charlie Waite
Charlie Waite
Charlie Waite for Focus Lab
So we launched this thing. It will help you get out of your chores or when you forget to make it "Pop" like that client wanted you to. Enjoy!

myExcuse.is

Created with the Focus Lab team

p.s. There may be bugs. Please let me know if anything is acting weird.

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
A brand agency where imagination meets process.
