🔖 1 Dribbble Invitation

🔖 1 Dribbble Invitation
Hey!
1 invitation is waiting for ambitious designer.

Send me your up to 3 best shots and your dribbble account on hello@mkrupinski.pl with subject "Dribbble invite" and I will send invitation to one player until 14/04! 🥰

Follow me on dribbble and hit L if you like 😎

👋 Hello.
