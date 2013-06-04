Satya Kumar

Wordington - Visual Identity

Visual identity/character design for a personal collaborative project. Check out the @2x for a better experience.

What is Wordington?
Wordington is a robot from 3000 AD, also known as the Dark Ages of literature, on a mission to educate the masses, one tweet at a time.

What do you think? :)

Twitter : www.twitter.com/wordingtons

