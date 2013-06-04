KL-Webmedia

Minimal Hexagon Icons

Minimal Hexagon Icons minimal hexagon icons iphone apple imac macbook window psd photoshop vector
I first made some flat hexagon icons and decided to design some hexagons in minimal style. I think these icons look very modern on some websites. You have the chance to download them here.

DOWNLOAD

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
UI & Product Design
