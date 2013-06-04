Diego Hernan Mazzeo

Mechanic Dragon

Diego Hernan Mazzeo
Diego Hernan Mazzeo
  • Save
Mechanic Dragon mechanic dragon fauna mecanica gears crane inflamable
Download color palette

My Illustration for the book. "Anuario de Ilustradores" in 2011
http://www.anuarioilustradores.com.ar/2011/anuario-2011/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Diego Hernan Mazzeo
Diego Hernan Mazzeo

More by Diego Hernan Mazzeo

View profile
    • Like