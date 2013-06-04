Philip Litassy

Philip Litassy
Philip Litassy
Send a Voicemail voicemail send flat record button volume cross close pop-up grey red blue white
What do you guys think when the app has the ability to record and send your voice? Do you appreciate this function?

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Philip Litassy
Philip Litassy
Just a designer. Born in Canada, raised in Slovakia
