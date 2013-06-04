Markus Danek

creativebrains Logo

Markus Danek
Markus Danek
  • Save
creativebrains Logo creativebrains creative brain polygons colorfull logo
Download color palette

Our newest logo for our online Portfolio (http://creativebrains.net)!

Feedback would be great :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Markus Danek
Markus Danek

More by Markus Danek

View profile
    • Like