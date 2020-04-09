Over Web Fonts & Font Library

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Here's a quick prototype showcasing some of the cool fonts we have in the Over Web app. You are able to search for specific fonts in your list or browse more fonts in our library filled with hundreds of premium fonts for you to get creative with, all coming soon 😊.
We hope that everyone is staying home & staying safe during these uncertain times. 💛
