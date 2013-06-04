Bill Kenney

myExcuse.is Stickers

Bill Kenney
Bill Kenney
  • Save
myExcuse.is Stickers branding logo design focus lab logo excuse fun stupid humor
Download color palette

So we made this website. It's fun. Go play with it.

http://myExcuse.is

A Focus Lab experiment.

---

p.s. There may be bugs. Please let me know if anything is acting weird.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Bill Kenney
Bill Kenney
Shaping the worlds leading B2B Brands @ Focus Lab 👉

More by Bill Kenney

View profile
    • Like