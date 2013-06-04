City Guides main screen updates

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Aside from working on the iPad / Universal build of City Guides, we're also making a couple of interaction updates. One of these is how the main screen flow works. We want to update the main screen flow so that in the future, when more cities are added, you will able to browse what cities are in the app via a grid view. However, if you choose to view guides by slideshow (center toggle) you may also do that. The toggle on the far right is where you can filter out city guides which you've already purchased.
*Download the iPhone app*: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/city-guides-by-national-geographic/id592453480?ls=1&mt=8