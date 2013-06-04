Ricky Normandeau

Thanks Dave!

Here's a thanks and a shoutout to @David Elgena for the Dribbble invite. Thanks man!

This is a quick sketch and some custom type that I drew up in photoshop. I've had a doodle of this bird for a while now... finally put him to good use.

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
