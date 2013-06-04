Mikael Keussen

Prismatic iOS Icons

Prismatic iOS Icons
Preview of the icons for the new Prismatic iOS update being released soon. We softened the corners of the icons to get a friendlier vibe. Let us know what you think!

Feed 800x600 blue
Rebound of
New iOS Feed Layout
By Prismatic
