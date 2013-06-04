🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This was my illustration for Udon's World of Warcraft tribute book, unfortunately didn't make it in, but it was a lot of fun to do and also some friends make it to the book so that´s just awesome ! ! ! let's keep on drawing
full illustration here http://helbetico.deviantart.com/art/Bosque-Cenarius-375092123
Esta fue mi ilustración para el libro de Udon tributo a World of Warcraft, lamentablemente no quedo seleccionada, pero fue divertido realizarla, ademas algunos amigos si quedaron seleccionados lo cual es muy chingón, pero bueno a seguir dibujando banda SOPAS ! ! !
ilustración completa aquí http://helbetico.deviantart.com/art/Bosque-Cenarius-375092123