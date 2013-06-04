This was my illustration for Udon's World of Warcraft tribute book, unfortunately didn't make it in, but it was a lot of fun to do and also some friends make it to the book so that´s just awesome ! ! ! let's keep on drawing

full illustration here http://helbetico.deviantart.com/art/Bosque-Cenarius-375092123

Esta fue mi ilustración para el libro de Udon tributo a World of Warcraft, lamentablemente no quedo seleccionada, pero fue divertido realizarla, ademas algunos amigos si quedaron seleccionados lo cual es muy chingón, pero bueno a seguir dibujando banda SOPAS ! ! !

ilustración completa aquí http://helbetico.deviantart.com/art/Bosque-Cenarius-375092123