Beto Garza "Helbetico"

Bosque Cenarius

Beto Garza "Helbetico"
Beto Garza "Helbetico"
Hire Me
  • Save
Bosque Cenarius wow contest yellow forest happy vector geometric fan art
Download color palette

This was my illustration for Udon's World of Warcraft tribute book, unfortunately didn't make it in, but it was a lot of fun to do and also some friends make it to the book so that´s just awesome ! ! ! let's keep on drawing

full illustration here http://helbetico.deviantart.com/art/Bosque-Cenarius-375092123

Esta fue mi ilustración para el libro de Udon tributo a World of Warcraft, lamentablemente no quedo seleccionada, pero fue divertido realizarla, ademas algunos amigos si quedaron seleccionados lo cual es muy chingón, pero bueno a seguir dibujando banda SOPAS ! ! !

ilustración completa aquí http://helbetico.deviantart.com/art/Bosque-Cenarius-375092123

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Beto Garza "Helbetico"
Beto Garza "Helbetico"
( • • • )
Hire Me

More by Beto Garza "Helbetico"

View profile
    • Like