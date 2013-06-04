Sean Filiatrault

Healthcare Infographic

Sean Filiatrault
Sean Filiatrault
  • Save
Healthcare Infographic infographic graphs vizd statistics
Download color palette

I'm putting together my first infographic for the startup I'm working with. Here's a couple graphs I'm working on.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Sean Filiatrault
Sean Filiatrault

More by Sean Filiatrault

View profile
    • Like