Myexcuse.is

Myexcuse.is
So we launched this thing. It will help you get out of your terrible holiday party or bad date. Enjoy!

http://myExcuse.is

A Focus Lab experiment.

---

p.s. There may be bugs. Please let me know if anything is acting weird.

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
