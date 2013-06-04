David Wolske

Long sk Ligature

David Wolske
David Wolske
  • Save
Long sk Ligature typography ligature letterpress type design book art
Download color palette

I've always wanted a ligature in my name. It's been there the whole time – I just had to go back to 18th century type conventions to see it. From the colophon of a forthcoming Red Butte Press publication.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
David Wolske
David Wolske

More by David Wolske

View profile
    • Like