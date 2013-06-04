4DDDD Visuals

Methy Megadrive Badgirl

Methy Megadrive Badgirl pills meth skull batgirl hipster skateistan game pad megadrive evil dark
original: 150 x 150 cm
technique: earth acryl paint ink spraypaint and real baileys

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
