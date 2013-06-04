Sherry Saunders

Illustration of my dog

illustration vector dog yorkie
This is an illustration I created of my yorkie. I think it captures his personality...except he's a lot crazier when he's barking at the mailman!

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
