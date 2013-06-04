Kyle Kargov

Draper Logo (Progress) - Handlettered

Progress of a lettered identity for Draper Design. This is the icon aspect of the identity which will be paired with a wordmark. Treatment is WIP, but the letterform is final.

The client requested blackletter; something comparative to an old family crest, but modern.

