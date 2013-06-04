Jolly Edition

So there's no regret

Jolly Edition
Jolly Edition
  • Save
So there's no regret wedding portrait drawing pencil couple real handmade sketch direction
Download color palette

Every one of our custom portraits starts with a sketch. The couple provide the ingredients and we prepare an idea of the direction we'd like to pursue.

Amanda and Gino are a proud family-oriented couple with three adorable pets, so we designed a family crest of sorts with their dog Sophie and cats Vespa and Terrence pride of place.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Jolly Edition
Jolly Edition

More by Jolly Edition

View profile
    • Like