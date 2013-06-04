4DDDD Visuals

Weedy Playstation Frankenstein

4DDDD Visuals
4DDDD Visuals
  • Save
Weedy Playstation Frankenstein zombie frankenstein wed playstation game pad green comic doomsday
Download color palette

New artworks in the for "It Is Always Doomsday" are in preparation. The current working title is "false accusations or the legend of the golden calf"

The complete Weedy Playstation Frankenstein: http://www.behance.net/gallery/Lets-get-dressed-for-doomsday-London-2011/1755182

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
4DDDD Visuals
4DDDD Visuals

More by 4DDDD Visuals

View profile
    • Like