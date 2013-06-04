Luka Ferlan

Dribble Fairy

Luka Ferlan
Luka Ferlan
  • Save
Dribble Fairy illustration dribble thanks character
Download color palette

Wohooo! After a long wait, I'm finally a full-fledged Dribbler. Thanks @Matt !

This is a remake of a little fairy I made a while ago. It was a wallpaper for my wife's new iPhone.

And now back to the drawing board...

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Luka Ferlan
Luka Ferlan
Like