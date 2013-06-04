Justin Rodriguez

Level Up Animation

level up gamification
This is a level up animation I created for the higi Station final results screen. When a user receives enough points (we call them higiWatts) from a check-in, he/she will level up.

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
