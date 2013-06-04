Mike Nickells

Gladstone Bluesfest Cover

Mike Nickells
Mike Nickells
  • Save
Gladstone Bluesfest Cover illustration vector graphic design print cover music blues texture
Download color palette

To see the whole piece or to check out more of my work click on the following link: http://www.mikenickells.com/?p=498

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Mike Nickells
Mike Nickells

More by Mike Nickells

View profile
    • Like