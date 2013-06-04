Ian Sidaway

Location Filter

Ian Sidaway
Ian Sidaway
  • Save
Location Filter filter texture stone monochrome museo sans
Download color palette

Detail from a wedding dress designer site's stockists page. Some jQuery will help narrow down a long list of stockists into more manageable lists based on location. I'm thinking that background texture could do with toning down a little.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Ian Sidaway
Ian Sidaway

More by Ian Sidaway

View profile
    • Like