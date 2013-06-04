Katy Jackson

Santander Queue Concept

We redesigned the Santander online banking experience in 7 days this is a concept for a 'Queue' feature. You can find the rest of the redesign here: http://ourlittleprojects.com/home/santander

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
