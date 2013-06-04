Anatoli Nicolae

Lumia 900

Anatoli Nicolae
Anatoli Nicolae
  • Save
Lumia 900 lumia nokia 900 green flat icon black
Download color palette

Flat (DAMN YES.) Nokia Lumia 900 icon for that upcoming website.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Anatoli Nicolae
Anatoli Nicolae

More by Anatoli Nicolae

View profile
    • Like