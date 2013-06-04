Jesse Owen

Osprey

What if? I really like it but I feel like the head was getting lost by the weight of the tail feathers. This way you still get the feathers but I think your eye stays up at the top of the bird more.

Just a thought.

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
