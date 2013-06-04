Dean Weston

Quorn Preschool Logo

Dean Weston
Dean Weston
  • Save
Quorn Preschool Logo logo school
Download color palette

I'm not really a logo designer, but it was my good deed for the day. Quite proud of it

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Dean Weston
Dean Weston

More by Dean Weston

View profile
    • Like