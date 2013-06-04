Daan De Deckere

Menu interaction [GIF]

Menu interaction [GIF]
Here's a little interaction I've been working on. Everything is done with CSS3 3D transforms. Sorry for the terrible mouse path ;)

Posted on Jun 4, 2013
