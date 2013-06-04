Breno Girafa

Ship Concept

Breno Girafa
Breno Girafa
  • Save
Ship Concept concept art
Download color palette

A ship concept I did for a movie project. It kinda follows a steampunk-ish style. It shouldn't look like a hi-tech spacecraft

View all tags
Posted on Jun 4, 2013
Breno Girafa
Breno Girafa

More by Breno Girafa

View profile
    • Like